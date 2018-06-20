He developed the patent pending HOT SEAT to remind the driver that a child is on board. The system ensures that parents remember to remove their children from the vehicle after parking. This reduces the risk of children being injured or killed because they were left in an unattended vehicle on a hot day. The invention is designed to enhance personal safety. It offers added peace of mind to parents. Furthermore, the system is adaptable for use with new and existing vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-system-for-children-in-vehicles-dll-3152-300667364.html

SOURCE InventHelp

