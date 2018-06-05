InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Nose Cleaner (FED-1893)

"I was inspired to develop my idea simply because I saw the need for a sanitary way to clean the nose," said the inventor. The BOOGER MASTER eliminates endless sniffling, wiping or stuffing tissues in the nostrils to stop a runny nose. It also prevents the embarrassment of trying to rid uncomfortable contents with a finger or tissue. This device will effectively sweep the nostrils of both moist and dried mucus. This will help cut down on the amount of tissues an individual uses. Using this device will help prevent irritation to the nose and upper lid due to constant wiping. It is hygienic, convenient and easy to use.

