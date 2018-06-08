InventHelp Inventor Develops SCALP TREATMENT FOR HAIR LOSS (KOC-676)

The SCALP TREATMENT FOR HAIR LOSS provides a more effective way to apply a hair loss treatment to the scalp. In doing so, it ensures that the treatment is evenly distributed. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize products for hair loss. As a result, the SCALP TREATMENT FOR HAIR LOSS is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to eliminate the hassles associated with applying hair loss treatments."

