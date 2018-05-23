InventHelp Inventor Develops Scorpion Control Device (PHO-2350)

"I have been killing scorpions at night with my kids for about 7 years. This idea came to mind as a fun and effective way to control scorpions and other insects," said the inventor. The SCORPION COMBAT WEAPON eradicates or captures scorpions. A convenient feature of this invention enables scorpions to be located in the dark. This device will reduce the annoyance or threat of scorpions, and thus improve the safety of a household. When scorpions are not being captured or controlled, this invention can serve as a fun day or night squirt gun.

