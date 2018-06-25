He developed the patent-pending SECURE MAILBOXES to provide a safe and secure location to store packages upon delivery. This prevents packages from being stolen by thieves. The unit eliminates the need for delivery people to leave packages on a doorstep or other unprotected location. This offers added peace of mind to recipients. The device features a lockable design to prevent unauthorized access. Additionally, it can feature a decorative, as well as functional, design. Also, it is usable to accommodate drone drop-offs.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LVG-119, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-secure-location-for-delivered-packages-lvg-119-300671033.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

