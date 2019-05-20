InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Lockbox for Deliveries (KOC-1150)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Watching the news, I realized that porch pirates are out of control, and even delivery drivers are stealing packages," said an inventor from Wichita Falls, Texas. "To stop this rampant theft, I came up with a secure lockbox that secures packages and keeps delivery people honest."

He developed patent pending TYBO'S NO MORE PIRATES SAFETY BOX to safely store packages until the rightful owner retrieves them. The unit stops packages from being left out in the open. This prevents packages from being stolen. It offers added peace of mind that deliveries will arrive as expected. Furthermore, the invention is easy to use and features a lockable design.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1150, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

