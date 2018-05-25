InventHelp Inventor Develops Self-Awareness Activity for Group Therapy (WDH-2190)

"My profession as a therapist inspired me to develop my invention. I wanted to develop a fun and non-threatening way for a therapist to facilitate group therapy, particularly among children and adolescents," said the inventor. The CAROUSEL OF LIFE SELF-AWARENESS ACTIVITIES provides a way of engaging group members in the therapeutic process. It allows individuals to disclose issues/problems that need to be addressed. This will aid in highlighting and prioritizing issues to be targeted in therapy. This will, in turn, enhance the skills needed to develop relationships. In addition, it teaches individuals how to act appropriately around their peers, and increases self-awareness and feeling of self-validation. Incentives can be provided to acknowledge appropriate participation.



