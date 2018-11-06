InventHelp Inventor Develops Self-Contained Washing System for Motor Vehicles (HLW-2092)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While commercial car wash establishments are a popular choice for car owners during inclement weather, there are many times when these same people still prefer to hand wash their cars. For this manual process, an inventor from Palmetto Bay, Fla., came up with a system that saves considerable time and effort.

He developed WASH ME BUCKET to provide a more convenient and easy method of washing cars, trucks and other items. What's more, it is designed to filter out particulate matter and debris from the cleaning solution. It not only holds cleaning supplies securely inside during transport, it keeps them neat and organized in one place. At the same time, it provides air circulation for stored cleaning accessories. This sturdy system is also versatile and practical and has a patented design. In addition, it is lightweight, portable, effective and easy to use.

This unique design calls for combining three inner baskets, one to hold cleaning solution, and other to store cleaning accessories, into one unit. An integrated handle system aligns and connects both containers and is also used for carrying the unit.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of having to gather cleaning supplies and a bucket each time I washed my car," he said. "I wanted a more convenient and time-saving method."

