InventHelp Inventor Develops Set of Convenient Hair-Care Accessories (SDB-1299)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have children, and I wanted to keep their hair and scalp healthy and clean," said an inventor from San Diego, Calif. "For this reason, I came up with a versatile set of hair-care accessories that easily removes dandruff, dust, lice and other particles. I believe it's good karma."

He developed the WIRELESS-SUPER MAGIC COMB AND BRUSH to help remove dandruff, dust, lice, dead skin cells and other particles quickly and easily. This saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. The device keeps hair and scalp healthy, hygienic and clean. This offers added peace of mind. The kit is designed to be compact, lightweight and easily portable. Additionally, the components are also usable to clean and groom humans as well as pets (dogs, horses, etc.).

The invention is designed for multicultural use. It promotes healthy skin/fur growth and contributes to good skin health. It includes a blade that would shave animal skin for the creation of luxury clothing. Furthermore, anyone could purchase the kit and start their own grooming business.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1299, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

