InventHelp Inventor Develops Shift Cable Bellows Hand Tool (TRO-164)

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Tiny, Ontario, Canada has developed the patent pending JOHN LENIO KNOT B.I.T.C.H.T., a hand tool for marine mechanics designed for installing a new shift cable bellows on a Bravo outdrive. It spares the marine mechanic having to remove the shift cable from the engine, which is time-consuming, frustrating and expensive work. A prototype model is available.

"Replacing a worn bellows is a common repair on a Bravo outdrive. Unfortunately, it's also a time-consuming task. With my invention, it will take a quarter of the time," said the inventor. The JOHN LENIO KNOT B.I.T.C.H.T. allows a marine mechanic to easily replace the shifter cable bellows of a Bravo outdrive. It facilitates quick and efficient installation. This greatly simplifies this operation for marine mechanics. In turn, it may increase efficiency and productivity within the shop. This convenient and easy-to-use hand tool is lightweight and compact in size. In addition, it is user-friendly and reliable.

