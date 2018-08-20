InventHelp Inventor Develops Shopping Bag Holder (TRO-006)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While grocery stores make it beneficial to stock up on sale items, shoppers face the challenge of transporting the additional bags filled with those items into the house. Fortunately, two inventors from Belleville, Ontario, have found a way to help.

They developed CARRY-ALL to ease the task of carrying multiple bags with handles for extended distances all at once. As such, it relieves hand pressure and pain from the weight of heavy shopping bags, preventing loss of circulation in the hands. Furthermore, it saves the time and effort otherwise needed for multiple trips to transport all the bags from one location to another. At the same time, this convenient, effective and affordably priced item keeps the fingers free for keys or door handles. In addition, it is lightweight, compact and easy to transport and use.

The inventors' personal observation inspired the idea. "After seeing so many people struggle trying to carry a number of shopping bags in one hand," one of them said, "we realized a device like this was needed and would appeal to a wide market of shoppers."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TRO-006, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

