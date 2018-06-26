InventHelp Inventor Develops Single-Use HME Accessory (QCY-486)

"My invention provides a solution to minimizing contamination of a single-use HME," said the inventor. The patent pending SAFE T VENT prevents the HME in question from falling onto the floor in the event of it becoming dislodged. This accessory will eliminate the need for it to be discarded due to contamination. This may reduce the risk of infection, thus offering protection for tracheostomy patients. It is small in size, simple to use and adaptable for use on most single-use HMEs.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-QCY-486, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

