InventHelp Inventor Develops Sliding Door Track Covering System (BMA-5101)

He developed a prototype for patent pending HIDE A TRACK to improve the appearance of sliding doors and windows. At the same time, it prevents dust and dirt from settling inside the sliding door tracks, which saves track cleaning time and effort and extends track life. In addition, it is convenient, effective, affordably priced and easy to install.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "As a builder, I install many sliding doors and have been concerned about the unsightly appearance of the exposed track on a closed door or closed window," he said.

