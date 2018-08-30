InventHelp Inventor Develops Slim Carrying Case for Cigarettes (CKL-1064)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to keep a couple of cigarettes handy when going out," said an inventor from Naperville, Ill. "I do not always want to take along my whole pack, so I came up with this slim carrying case to keep my cigarettes close by and keep them safe from damage."

She created a prototype for the QUICKCIG to offer a convenient way to store and transport a couple of cigarettes. The unit ensures that cigarettes can be accessed easily when desired. It eliminates the need to carry around an entire pack of cigarettes. The case prevents cigarettes from breaking. Additionally, the accessory features a slim, compact, easily portable design that fits easily inside a pocket or purse.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1064, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

