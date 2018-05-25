"I developed my invention after observing many of my co-workers struggle to read and perform tasks on their mobile devices," said the inventor. The CLEAR VISION makes it much easier to view, read and enjoy information displayed on a mobile phone screen. It will eliminate having to use glasses in order to read a cell phone screen. The case portion will protect the screen from nicks and scratches if accidentally dropped. This handy new case will save time and effort for those with vision problems. It offers a convenient, user-friendly design. This case will prove to be particularly helpful to older individuals who commonly wear reading glasses.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9885, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-smartphone-case-with-screen-magnifier-and-prescription-lens-tor-9885-300651357.html

SOURCE InventHelp

