The SMELL RIGHT CAN provides an effective way to dispose of various garbage items. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional garbage cans and waste receptacles. As a result, it could help to prevent foul odors and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, the SMELL RIGHT CAN is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates unwanted trash smells from food and diapers."

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-333, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-smell-right-can-dph-333-300667346.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

