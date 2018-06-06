The patent-pending SOCKET ROCKET provides a more effective way to store socket wrenches. In doing so, it could help to prevent lost or misplaced socket wrenches. As a result, it enhances organization. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for automotive mechanics, electricians and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, the SOCKET ROCKET is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to traditional tool boxes and storage containers."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PIT-679, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-socket-rocket-pit-679-300658597.html

SOURCE InventHelp

