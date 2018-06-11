InventHelp Inventor Develops SOUL **** PIZZA (BRK-2441)

PITTSBURGH, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a delicious new way to enjoy a favorite family meal," said an inventor, from Birmingham, Ala., "so I invented SOUL **** PIZZA."
SOUL **** PIZZA provides a flavorful alternative to traditional pizza recipes. It also eliminates the need to prepare a meal from scratch. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance a meal or snack. The invention features a unique design that is easy to prepare so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, SOUL **** PIZZA is producible in design variations.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a tasty spin on a traditional southern dish."
The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2441, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
