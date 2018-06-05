The SPACE INVADER BARRIER provides an effective way to separate the front and rear of a vehicle interior. In doing so, it prevents a child or pet in the back seat from climbing into the front. As a result, it could help to reduce distractions and it could enhance safety. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners with children and pets. Additionally, the SPACE INVADER BARRIER is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent unnecessary distractions from the back seat while driving."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1609, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-space-invader-barrier-njd-1609-300658568.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

