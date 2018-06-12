InventHelp Inventor Develops Specialized Pants for Concealed Carry (FLA-3027)

He created a prototype for the EZ DRAW to make it easier to access a weapon concealed in an ankle holster. The design ensures that the weapon can be drawn quickly in the event of danger. This offers added peace of mind. The pants are ideal for individuals who carry weapons for self-protection. Additionally, they feature a fashionable appearance.

