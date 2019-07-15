InventHelp Inventor Develops Sprinkler Sprayer (TPA-2836)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "While walking around my lawn spraying insecticide I thought that this task could be completed employing a sprinkler system," said an inventor from Pinellas Park, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a better method to apply fertilizer, herbicides as well as insecticides."

He developed the EZ SPRAY, patent pending, to provide an efficient and effective method to water and treat the lawn. It could improve the appearance of the lawn while ensuring that a chemical substance would be dispensed evenly. Additionally, this invention would reduce manual labor while saving users time.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2836, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

