InventHelp Inventor Develops Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder (HUN-583)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Houston, Texas, has developed the GODS GARDEN BIRD FEEDER, a redesigned bird feeder that will prevent squirrels from reaching the feed. A prototype is available.

"I enjoy keeping a bird feeder, but I don't enjoy watching squirrels and other small rodents accessing the seed. I developed my idea to offer a bird feeder that would only be accessible to birds," said the inventor. The GODS GARDEN BIRD FEEDER provides a bird feeder that is inaccessible to squirrels and other non-birds. It offers a humane way to deter squirrels from bird feeders. In turn, it allows birds to freely and comfortably enjoy their seed. This feeder is easy to refill and clean, when needed. It offers an eye-catching design. Finally, it is producible in various sizes, colors and materials.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-583, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

