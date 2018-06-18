"I developed my invention so I could service a motorcycle engine more effectively and efficiently," said the inventor. The MOTORCYCLE WORK STAND keeps a motorcycle immobilized and safe while work is being performed. It simplifies the task of working on a motorcycle and thus allows work to be completed in a more convenient and efficient manner. It may even prevent costly damage to the machine. In addition, this device will maintain a high level of personal safety for the user. It has a simple yet reliable design that will enhance user convenience. It also is usable to transport the bike if fastened to the bed of a pickup truck, van or trailer.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1437, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-stabilizer-for-motorcycle-repair-work-all-1437-300667327.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

