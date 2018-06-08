InventHelp Inventor Develops Staircase Work Stool (VIG-333)

"My job as a handyman inspired me to develop my invention. I was hurting my knees from installing multiple staircases. My stool will improve working conditions, thus making it more comfortable to perform certain job functions," said the inventor. The patent pending STAIR MATE provides a work stool that is optimized for use on stairs. It enables its user to sit, rather than stand, thus offering a comfortable level of support when fabricating a set of stairs and related trim. Its adjustable design is adaptable for use on stairs of various riser heights. Using this stool will reduce fatigue and increase productivity. In addition, it will help prevent lower back pain and cumulative health problems to the back and knees. For further convenience, incorporated compartments offer a means of holding fasteners, small tools and related items.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-VIG-333, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

