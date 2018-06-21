InventHelp Inventor Develops STAY AWAKE & ALERT (KXX-118)

The STAY AWAKE & ALERT provides an effective way to alert or awaken a tired or drowsy, or in some cases a distracted texting driver. In doing so, it could help to prevent accidents caused by tired drivers. As a result, it enhances safety and protection and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, the STAY AWAKE & ALERT is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enhances the driver's ability to remain alert while driving. It detects eyes closing due to sleepiness, and also eyes looking downward from distraction, possibly texting."

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KXX-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

