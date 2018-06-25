InventHelp Inventor Develops Stepladder Carriage (NAV-1228)

He developed the LADDER-GO-ROUND to provide a more efficient way to transport a stepladder. The unit allows the ladder to be moved while still in the upright and open position. It eliminates the need to carry the ladder, which reduces physical stress and strain, and saves time and effort. Additionally, the device prevents damage to walls and furniture when moving the ladder.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NAV-1228, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

