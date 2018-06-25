InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Case for Bow Ties (MTN-2917)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a neat and attractive way to store my bow ties," said an inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y. "This led me to develop a specialized case just for bow ties that keeps them protected and in good condition."
He developed the BOWTIE CASE to serve as a custom-made case for bow ties. It also is usable to store other common fashion accessories, such as cuff links and watches. The case includes a lock to keep the contents secure. The device enables the user to check to see if the bow tie is straight and properly tied. It keeps bow ties safe from wrinkles and wear and tear. Furthermore, the invention ensures that bow ties and other accessories are readily available for wear when needed.
The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-2917, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
