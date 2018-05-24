InventHelp Inventor Develops Strap Solution for Truck Drivers (HTM-6305)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an easier way to roll up the straps on my truck," said an inventor from Springvale, Maine. "Winding them manually with the winch left my hands sore and tired. I knew that there had to be a smarter, easier, more efficient way to get the job done."
He created a prototype for the WINCH WINDER to allow the straps on a flat-bed truck trailer to be wound up quickly and easily. The device eliminates the need to wind the straps manually. This keeps the hands from becoming tired and sore, and also saves time and effort. Furthermore, the invention is designed for ease of use.
The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6305, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
