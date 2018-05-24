InventHelp Inventor Develops Strap Solution for Truck Drivers (HTM-6305)

He created a prototype for the WINCH WINDER to allow the straps on a flat-bed truck trailer to be wound up quickly and easily. The device eliminates the need to wind the straps manually. This keeps the hands from becoming tired and sore, and also saves time and effort. Furthermore, the invention is designed for ease of use.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6305, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

