InventHelp Inventor Develops Strengthening Accessory for Athletes (SDB-1150)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter pitches softball, and I wanted to help her strengthen her throwing arm," said an inventor from Vista, Calif. "I came up with this idea as an effective way for athletes in various sports to develop better strength and technique for improved in-game performance."
He developed the SPORTS ARM RESISTANCE BAND to help build arm strength. The accessory enables the user to throw various types of balls more forcefully. The device refines throwing technique. It is suitable for use in solo drilling. The invention is adaptable for use by athletes from various sports, including baseball, softball, football, basketball, water polo, rugby, etc. Additionally, the accessory is usable by individuals of all skill levels.
