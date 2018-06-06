He developed the SPORTS ARM RESISTANCE BAND to help build arm strength. The accessory enables the user to throw various types of balls more forcefully. The device refines throwing technique. It is suitable for use in solo drilling. The invention is adaptable for use by athletes from various sports, including baseball, softball, football, basketball, water polo, rugby, etc. Additionally, the accessory is usable by individuals of all skill levels.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1150, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-strengthening-accessory-for-athletes-sdb-1150-300658615.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

