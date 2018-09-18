InventHelp Inventor Develops Stress-Relieving Mobile Device Case (MWK-297)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Oak Creek, Wis., has developed the FIDGET PHONE CASE, an improved mobile device case that features a number of stress-relieving and boredom-therapy activities, including a fidget cube and spinning device.

"My son has severe ADHD and ODD, as well as OCD. He tells me his fidget cube gives him something to do, while also relaxing him. My invention offers individuals something compact to fidget that will always be with them," said the inventor. The FIDGET PHONE CASE provides an all-in-one unit, which saves individuals from carrying multiple items. Like traditional cases, it offers protection for a mobile device. Unlike traditional cases, it offers a means to help combat boredom and relieves anxiety. It promotes focus and a sense of calm. Its contained design will not disrupt others. It is easy to transport and use and is producible in various customizable designs.

The original design was submitted to the Milwaukee office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MWK-297, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

