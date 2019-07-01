InventHelp Inventor Develops Stylish Phone Carrier with Extra Features (SFO-639)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp® introduces "Trendy Phone Carriers," a line of patent-pending stylish phone carriers producible in a variety of fashionable designs.

"Trendy Phone Carriers" house a phone and a few essentials. The accessory conveniently stores credit/debit cards, as well as a little cash. The space-saving, compact, easily portable design eliminates the need to carry a purse, handbag or clutch. This keeps hands free to do other things.

"Trendy Phone Carriers" feature a stylish design that adds a fashionable touch to any outfit. Each unit is very easy to accessorize, and the design accommodates most makes and models of phones. The carriers are producible from genuine kid suede or calf hair leather. Suede versions are available in red, blue, black, rust brown, purple and burgundy. Calf hair leather prints include zebra and leopard.

Suggested retail price: $22 - $25, plus shipping and handling.

InventHelp® is seeking marketers and distributors in the mobile-phone, fashion and novelty industries. For more information, or for ordering, contact us at 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; call (800) 851-6030 or (412)288-1368; fax (412) 338-0497. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

