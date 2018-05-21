InventHelp Inventor Develops Supportive Work-Wear (PIT-670)

He developed the BEND AND SNAP to make it easier to get back up after bending over. The apparel prevents aches and pains. It enables the wearer to move about more freely and comfortably. The harness helps to reduce the incidence of injuries and discomfort. This may aid in lowering insurance premiums for employers. Furthermore, the apparel item features an adjustable design to meet individual needs.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PIT-670, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

