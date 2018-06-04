InventHelp Inventor Develops SWAN-LOCK (MTN-2993)

The SWAN-LOCK provides an improved way to secure an IV catheter. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use adhesive tape. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could help to prevent skin irritation. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, the SWAN-LOCK is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers a more comfortable alternative to adhesive tapes."

