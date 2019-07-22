InventHelp Inventor Develops System to Stop the Use of Mobile Devices while Driving (TRO-144)

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Too many drivers are checking their phones or texting while behind the wheel, which leads to deadly collisions," said an inventor from London, Ontario, Canada. "In order to stop people from driving distractedly, I came up with this idea to restrict the use of mobile devices."

He developed the EXTERNAL BIOMETRIC SWITCH, patent pending, to restrict the use of a mobile device while driving. The system ensures that the driver is paying attention to the road ahead. It stops people from driving distractedly. This helps to reduce the incidence of collisions, which is designed to enhance roadway safety. Additionally, the invention allows the mobile device to function normally with restrictions while driving.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-144, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

