InventHelp Inventor Develops Temporary Doggie Door (LVT-136)

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I created a doggie door for my Great Dane puppy, however, it took up so much room I could not fit through the sliding door to go outside without removing the old dog door," said an inventor from Henderson, Nevada. "This inspired me to develop a temporarily-installed doggie door."

He developed the SWIVELING DOGGIE DOOR to allow access for a pet dog as well as the pet owner and others. This invention would feature a functional and lightweight design. Additionally, it would reduce the likelihood of break-ins.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-136, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

