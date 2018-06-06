InventHelp Inventor Develops Three-In-One Skateboard Design (POO-261)

"I grew up surfing and would ride my skateboard to the beach. Oftentimes, there were no places to sit at the surfing location. I thought of how awesome it would be if I could turn my skateboard into a seat," said the inventor. BERG'S SKATE SEAT allows an individual to use a skateboard as a bench-like seat or as a table. This will eliminate the need for a skateboarder to transport a small folding chair or table to a remote location. This modification also provides grinding rails or grind guards. This will help protect the underside of a skateboard during various stunts. This skateboard is producible in various sizes, styles, colors and design patterns.

