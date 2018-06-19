InventHelp Inventor Develops Tire-Changing Aid for Motorists (HLW-1992)

He developed the ELECTRIC HOIST to provide a quicker, easier way to change a flat tire. The system eliminates the need to get out of the vehicle and operate a manual jack. This safeguards the driver from being exposed to passing vehicles while the tire is changed, which is designed to enhance personal safety. The invention saves significant time and effort when changing a tire. Additionally, it offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-1992, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

