InventHelp Inventor Develops Tire Puncture Repair Kit (JMC-2181)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Seymour, Texas, has developed the patent pending TIRE PLUG, a very reliable and effective repair kit for a punctured tire tread. This simple-to-operate device enables the tread to be sealed from within for a high level of protection against future leakage.

"The plugs I currently use to repair a tire don't last very long. My invention offers a quick and easy way to patch a tire and will cost a lot less than alternative methods," said the inventor. The TIRE PLUG enhances the tire repair process. Its seals a puncture from inside the tire instead of simply plugging the hole. The end result is exceptional protection against leakage. This allows a motorist to continue using a tire that has already experienced damage. This tool is quick and easy to use, which helps to minimize delays. In addition, it spares a motorist costs associated with repairs or replacement purchases. This kit can be used by automotive mechanics or automotive do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

