He developed the PRO BOX to meet the specific needs of carpet installers. The toolbox includes a large storage capacity. The design prevents the sharp edges of tack strips from causing wear and tear on the toolbox. It also keeps the user from injuring hands on sharp tack strips. The invention features ample storage space for tools and other supplies. Additionally, it is designed for convenience, safety and efficiency.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-322, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-toolbox-for-carpet-installers-dph-322-300667362.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

