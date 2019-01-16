InventHelp Inventor Develops Tracheotomy Suction Device (SDB-1323)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Temecula, Calif., has developed RANDY'S TRACHEAL SUCTION MACHINE, a new type of respiratory therapy device. It provides a complete and thorough means of suctioning mucus from the lungs and the upper respiratory area through the trachea without the use of the suction catheter. A prototype is available.

"My husband has ALS. In order to live, he needs a way to get the secretions completely out of his lungs and his upper respiratory area. My invention offers a safe, efficient and very effective way of removing secretions from the lungs and the upper respiratory area with very little discomfort to the patient. This method of removing secretions through the trachea is less intrusive, causing little chance of infection and zero chance of lung puncture to the patient, unlike the suction catheter. This device has allowed my husband to live pneumonia-free for over two years since I developed the device. Furthermore, my husband has no need for a ventilator as in most cases of patients with ALS who require tracheal suction," said the inventor.

This device will assist patients who require tracheal suction in living a more comfortable life. The device offers a portable size. Additionally, it is easy to handle and simple to operate.

