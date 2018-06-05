InventHelp Inventor Develops Tracking System for Packages (DPH-305)

PITTSBURGH, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My nephew lost a package, and this led me to think of ways of using technology to keep better track of packages," said an inventor from Denver, Colo.

She developed the PACK-N-TRACK to make it easier to track the physical location of packages. The invention enables customers to track when their shipment will arrive. It helps prevent packages from getting lost in transit. The device provides up-to-date tracking information. The system is also suitable for use in locating items in storage. Additionally, it offers added peace of mind.