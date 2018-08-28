InventHelp Inventor Develops Tractor-Trailer Load Protector (CNC-277)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Pembroke, N.C., has developed the patent pending LOAD LOCK EXTENDER, sturdy devices for assisting a load lock inside a large commercial transport trailer. A prototype is available.

"I was inspired to develop my idea due to my profession as a truck driver. I wanted to develop a way to secure my loads. I then created a prototype made out of wood," said the inventor. The LOAD LOCK EXTENDER help secure and immobilize palletized loads against movement while traveling. They help prevent unexpected shifting, falling and costly damage. This will, in turn, prevent time-consuming cleanup. These devices may even reduce insurance costs for trucking firms. They offer a reliable and user-friendly design. Ultimately, they will provide peace of mind for concerned truck drivers.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-277, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

