InventHelp Inventor Develops Trash Receptacle with Divided Compartments (TOR-9962)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Collingwood, Ontario, Canada, have developed the patent pending EKO-CAN, a specially-designed, indoor receptacle that is divided into compartments to facilitate recycling small items in areas such as bathrooms, laundry rooms, bedrooms, etc. A prototype is available.

"We wanted to develop a means to easily recycle items in other rooms of the house. Many people ignore recyclable materials outside of the kitchen area," said the inventors. The EKO-CAN organizes waste and recycling materials. It eliminates having to use three separate bins to sort garbage. It also eliminates having to physically reach into garbage bins to separate items. This will encourage and teach recycling in other areas of the home. This receptacle is convenient and easy to use. Finally, it is producible in various colors to match the décor within a home.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9962, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

