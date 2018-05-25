InventHelp Inventor Develops Truck-Bed Accessory to Secure Cargo (ROH-274)

He developed the TRUCK BED RACK SYSTEM to secure items in the bed of a pickup truck, flat trailer or any flat transport vehicle. This invention safeguards both the truck and side rails. It is suitable for use in securing sports equipment and holds work items as well. It is versatile enough to make the truck bed a "tailgater" secured arena. With the other rack transport accessories, it is great for securing multiple kids' sports equipment to and from the game, as well as refreshments and other needs without cluttering the pickup-truck cabin.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ROH-274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

