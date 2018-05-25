PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a divorced single dad, I wanted to stay active in my children's lives," said an inventor from Lancaster, N.Y. "Due to little funds, we became active in outdoor sports and recreation. I noticed the damage being caused to my truck and our bikes by just placing them in our truck bed unsecured. I developed a system to secure them and interchange which rack we needed as our daily activity changed."
He developed the TRUCK BED RACK SYSTEM to secure items in the bed of a pickup truck, flat trailer or any flat transport vehicle. This invention safeguards both the truck and side rails. It is suitable for use in securing sports equipment and holds work items as well. It is versatile enough to make the truck bed a "tailgater" secured arena. With the other rack transport accessories, it is great for securing multiple kids' sports equipment to and from the game, as well as refreshments and other needs without cluttering the pickup-truck cabin.
The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ROH-274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-truck-bed-accessory-to-secure-cargo-roh-274-300651564.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article