InventHelp Inventor Develops Truck Repair Device (TOR-9907)

PITTSBURGH, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Fergus, Ontario, wanted a way to replace the rear section of the differential. As such, they invented the TRANSPORT REPLACEMENT DIFFERENTIAL COVER for use by trucking companies, independent truckers and construction companies. The TRANSPORT REPLACEMENT DIFFERENTIAL COVER enables just the covering portion of the differential housing to be replaced.
The inventor was inspired by their work in their repair shop, "I found there was no replacement for a rear differential, so I made my prototype." The invention saves money and reduces time and effort involved with handling a leak. It features a simple, easy to install design and results in cooler operating temperatures..
