The inventor was inspired by their work in their repair shop, "I found there was no replacement for a rear differential, so I made my prototype." The invention saves money and reduces time and effort involved with handling a leak. It features a simple, easy to install design and results in cooler operating temperatures..

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9907, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-truck-repair-device-tor-9907-300658736.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

