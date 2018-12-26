InventHelp Inventor Develops Tub and Potty Set for Infants (TPA-1217)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have babies, and lifting a baby bathtub filled with water was uncomfortable and painful because the edges of the tub dug into my fingers," said an inventor from North Port, Fla. "I thought I would design a bath and potty set that would be safer and more comfortable for children and parents."

She developed the ZEBRA BABY TUB SET to be attractive, safe and comfortable for babies. The tub can be lifted and lowered safely and without harm, and it will not cause pain or harm to fingers. The convenient set makes bath time and potty training more fun and entertaining. It features a stylish and unique design that would appeal to both adults and children. Furthermore, all components are easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-1217, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

