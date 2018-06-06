The TWIST BRUSH provides a quick and easy way to braid or twist hair. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually braid hair. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to simplify a hairstyling routine. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists and households. Additionally, the TWIST BRUSH is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an easier alternative to braiding hair by hand."

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-508, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-twist-brush-hun-508-300658393.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

