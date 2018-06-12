InventHelp Inventor Develops Two-In-One Cleaning Tool (FED-1831)

"My job in maintenance inspired me to develop my idea. I wanted to be more efficient at work. My invention eliminates having to carry two separate cleaning tools," said the inventor. The SWIKKER saves maintenance personnel time and energy on the job. It offers professional cleaning personnel greater control and flexibility while sweeping floors. The combination design will eliminate the hassle of switching between two separate tools. This will, in turn, contribute to greater efficiency on the job. It has an adjustable and simple-to-use design. In addition, it is producible in a variety of sizes, colors and bristle textures.

