InventHelp Inventor Develops Two-In-One Cloth/Disposable Diaper (HLW-2001)

"Most parents share the common feeling of guilt when throwing away every soiled diaper yet do not want to deal with the mess and laundry associated with cloth diapers. My invention provides the perfect alternative to both diapering options," said the inventor. CHERRY'S REUSABLE DIAPER combines the best features of both cloth and disposable diapers. It eliminates the cringe-worthy action of throwing away every soiled diaper. Like disposable diapers, it will trap wetness and keep a baby dry. It also offers the breathable comfort of a cotton diaper. This environmentally- and economically-friendly diaper offers convenience to parents and caregivers of babies.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-2001, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-two-in-one-clothdisposable-diaper-hlw-2001-300667337.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

