InventHelp Inventor Develops Two-In-One Mug and Speaker (NJD-1638)

"I recognized the potential cross marketing of two popular items, and thought it would be a win-win for everyone," said the inventor. The patent pending DDS provides an insulated mug and wireless speaker in one unit. This will enable both such items to be easily carried around with a single hand. It offers a degree of stability and resistance to being knocked over. The two-in-one design provides a high level of versatility and convenience. This unit will fit into most motor vehicle cup holders . In addition, it is producible in a range of colors.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1638, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

